Assam Cabinet decides to ‘create’ 4 districts

August 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Guwahati

The Assam Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday “created” four “new” districts “to enhance decentralisation of governance and better convergence of the line departments”.

The four districts are Bajali, Biswanath, Hojai, and Tamulpur.

These districts were, however, merged with their parent districts in December 2022 to facilitate the delimitation exercise that was finalised a few days ago. The number of Assembly and Parliament seats were unchanged at 126 and 14 respectively but the boundaries of most were reshaped while a few were renamed.

Announcing the decision after the 100th Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said Bajali district would encompass the Bajali and Bhawanipur-Sorbhog Assembly constituencies, Biswanath district would comprise the Biswanath, Gohpur, and Behali Assembly seats, Hojai district the Binakandi, Lumding, and Hojai seats, and Tamulpur district the Tamulpur and Goreswar Assembly seats.

The Cabinet also decided to delegate several functions to 81 newly demarcated sub-districts under 24 districts.