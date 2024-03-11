Assam Cabinet approves development council for 'Kiran Sheikh' community

March 11, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - Guwahati

The Assam Cabinet approved the formation of a development council for the 'Kiran Sheikh' community, residing in the Barak Valley, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers, presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

"The Kiran Sheikh community in Barak Valley had been demanding a development council for long. The Cabinet has given approval for it, in line with such development councils for other communities," Mr. Baruah said.

The Cabinet also gave its consent for the use of the Meitei script for education in the Manipuri language at the primary level in schools, he said.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation of a semiconductor unit at Jagiroad on March 13, Baruah said the state's Industry, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department has been authorised to facilitate clearances and approvals needed for setting up the unit by the Tata Group.

Nod for medical college

The Cabinet also gave administrative approval for funds for various projects, including a water supply scheme in Jorhat town, construction of Karimganj Medical College, Rang Ghar beautification project and the Amingaon sports complex.

"Sovereign guarantee to bank for setting up of 1,000 MW solar plants in the state was also approved by the cabinet," Mr. Baruah added.