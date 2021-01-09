Assam bans poultry import

Duck plague in Tripura adds to bird flu scare in Northeast

The Assam government on Friday temporarily banned the import of poultry ahead of the mid-January Bhogali Bihu, the festival of feasting where fowls are considered a must. The ban is in view of bird flu cases elsewhere in India and partly due to a scare after the report of a duck plague in Tripura.

An official notification said, “In view of the outbreak of avian Influenza in some of the States, the Governor of Assam is pleased to impose temporary ban on entry of poultry as a precautionary measure through western border of the States in the interest of preventing escalation of the disease to Assam and other north-eastern States.”

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department has also kept a watch on local fowls being sold in markets. Sellers usually stock up for sale at a premium during Bhogali Bihu.

“Assam or any other State in the Northeast has not recorded any bird flu case but our request to the government for a temporary ban on importing poultry from other States was precautionary,” department Director Ashok Barman said.

Nagaland’s advisory

The Nagaland government has also issued an advisory for “preparedness, control and containment of the virus” that causes bird flu.

The State’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department advised people to report any unusual sickness and death of poultry birds, ducks and pet birds and not to handle and consume the meat of such birds and ducks that die suddenly.