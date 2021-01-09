Assam bans poultry import

The Assam government on Friday temporarily banned the import of poultry ahead of the mid-January Bhogali Bihu, the festival of feasting where fowls are considered a must. The ban is in view of bird flu cases elsewhere in India and partly due to a scare after the report of a duck plague in Tripura.
An official notification said, “In view of the outbreak of avian Influenza in some of the States, the Governor of Assam is pleased to impose temporary ban on entry of poultry as a precautionary measure through western border of the States in the interest of preventing escalation of the disease to Assam and other north-eastern States.”
The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department has also kept a watch on local fowls being sold in markets. Sellers usually stock up for sale at a premium during Bhogali Bihu.
“Assam or any other State in the Northeast has not recorded any bird flu case but our request to the government for a temporary ban on importing poultry from other States was precautionary,” department Director Ashok Barman said.
Nagaland’s advisory
The Nagaland government has also issued an advisory for “preparedness, control and containment of the virus” that causes bird flu.
The State’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department advised people to report any unusual sickness and death of poultry birds, ducks and pet birds and not to handle and consume the meat of such birds and ducks that die suddenly.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath