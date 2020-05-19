Other States

As Gujarat reopens with conditions, COVID-19 mortality rate spikes

Gujarat Police wields baton at migrant workers during clash in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 18, 2020

Gujarat Police wields baton at migrant workers during clash in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 18, 2020   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

On Monday, 366 infections and 35 deaths were reported from the State

Amid a spike in the COVID-19 mortality rate, with 35 deaths on Monday increasing the toll to 694, the Gujarat government has relaxed lockdown norms allowing the reopening of shops, State buses, autos and private cabs. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said that in non-containment zones, shops, private offices, buses, service stations and barber shops would be allowed to reopen from Tuesday

On Monday, 366 new cases and 35 deaths were reported, taking the case tally to 11,746 and 694 deaths. The mortality rate is 5.9 %, substantially higher than the national average .

The situation in Ahmedabad continues to remain grim with 263 infections and 31 deaths reported on Monday. Now, the cumulative numbers for the city stand at 8,683 cases and 555 deaths while 2,841 patients have recovered and been discharged.

There are 5,287 active cases in Ahmedabad while the entire State figure for active cases is 6,210 and 38 patients are critical and on ventilator support.

The testing numbers stand at 1,48,824 so far. The State has increased them to above 5,000 per day since Saturday.

Besides Ahmedabad, Surat remains a large cluster with 1,127 cases and 53 deaths so far.

Coronavirus
