HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arvind Kejriwal pledges electricity bill waivers, free education in Rajasthan as AAP gears up for polls

The Delhi Chief Minister also criticised the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election,’ suggesting that elections should be held more frequently to ensure accountability

September 04, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi and Punjab CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Maan release ‘guarantee card’ during a public meeting, in Jaipur.

Delhi and Punjab CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Maan release ‘guarantee card’ during a public meeting, in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on September 4 pledged to waive all previous electricity bills in Rajasthan if his party secures victory in the upcoming Assembly election in the State. He also promised free electricity up to 300 units per month to every household and an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply.

Mr. Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was in Jaipur to address a town hall programme as part of AAP’s election campaign. He announced six guarantees ahead of the polls, which included free school education and medical treatment, ₹1,000 every month to women above 18 years and permanent employment to contractual workers.

The AAP will be contesting the Assembly election at all the 200 seats. At the national level, AAP is a constituent of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition, of which the Indian National Congress is also a member. Mr. Kejriwal refrained from attacking the ruling Congress party in the State at the programme and only targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on various issues.

Mr. Kejriwal rejected the Centre’s proposal for ‘One Nation, One Election’, saying the elections should keep taking place in different parts of the country every three months, so that the political leaders keep coming to the public to seek their votes.

“If this proposal becomes a reality, the Prime Minister will show his face to the electorate only once in five years,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He also said that the floating of this idea after completion of nine years in power showed that the government at the Centre had not done any work.

The Delhi CM said the LPG cylinders would be available for ₹5,000 each and tomatoes would be sold at ₹1,500 per kg if the elections were held every five years, while a small discount would be announced in the last year of power. “That is why there should be four elections every year. The voters will at least get something,” he said.

Addressing the programme, Mr. Mann said the AAP would make Rajasthan corruption-free on the pattern of Delhi and Punjab. “We will extend relief to the public with a clear intention... 90% of the people in Punjab are now getting electricity bills with zero amount,” he said.

Related Topics

politics / state politics / politics (general) / national politics / Rajasthan / Aam Aadmi Party / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.