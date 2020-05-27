Arunachal govt equipped to handle possible spike in COVID-19 cases as more people return: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said the state government is fully equipped to handle a possible spike in COVID-19 cases as more people return from other states.

Mr. Khandu, in a video message, said his government has put in place a robust mechanism with all the standard operating procedures (SoPs) to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I request people not to panic even if there is a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Arunachal in the future. I assure that the state government is well prepared and equipped to handle any situation with regard to the virus,” he said.

“Right from the institutional quarantine facilities to the dedicated Covid Care Centre and Covid Hospital, the state is capable of tackling any situation that may arise in the future,” the chief minister said, appealing to people of the state for their cooperation.

Mr. Khandu said with the easing of the coronavirus lockdown, around 6,000 have returned to the state so far and more will make their way back in the coming weeks.

“As intuitional quarantine has already been made mandatory for the returnees, we are also making sure that everyone goes through the real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests,” he said.

He also asked health officials and village chiefs to strictly monitor those whose have tested negative and are presently in home quarantine.

The chief minister said the lone, active COVID-19 patient of the state is asymptomatic and recovering well.

The 30-year-old student, who returned to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi on May 18, had tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday.

This is the second positive case reported from the state, after a 31-year-old man was discharged from hospital in April post recovery.

Mr. Khandu also appealed to people to end social stigma and ostracism of those afflicted by the virus.

“We canot fight the pandemic by fear, panic, stigma or ostracising those affected by the virus. It has to be won by displaying humanity and kindness. For safety of our loved ones, let us create an environment of trust and care so that the affected are better able to help themselves,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a senior official said flight services to Pasighat in East Siang district from Guwahati in Assam will resume from Thursday.

“Subject to weather condition and clearances, the flight is scheduled to operate for three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday,” East Siang Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh said.