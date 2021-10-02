Arunachal cabinet decides to lift ban on issuing ILP to reopen tourism sector

Under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act, 1873, the ILP regime restricts entry and regulated stay of outsiders in Arunachal Pradesh

In a bid to reopen the tourism sector, the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to withdraw suspension on issuing ILP and Protected Area Permit to travellers as the COVID-19 situation in the northeastern State is "under control", a Minister said on October 1.

The cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, gave its nod to lift the suspension on issuance of Inner Line Permit (ILP) and PAP to reopen the State to tourists who have received both doses of COVID vaccines, Home Minister Bamang Felix told reporters. "As the COVID situation is currently under control, the cabinet decided to lift the ban on issuing ILP and PAP and allow tourism activities in the State,” Mr. Felix who is also the spokesperson of the State government said.

The administration will come out with an advisory on COVID appropriate behaviour for travellers.

Under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act, 1873, the ILP regime restricted entry and regulated stay of outsiders in Arunachal Pradesh. "The decision of the cabinet will benefit tour operators, hoteliers, cab operators, homestay owners and all tourism-related stakeholders as they have been facing economic hardship due to the suspension,” the Home Minister said.

The State cabinet, in its meeting on September 30, also approved a proposal for devolution of power (3F – Functions, Fund and Functionaries) to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), the spokesperson said.

"Under the devolution of power to PRIs, a sustainable, participative, inclusive, comprehensive and empowerment [SPICE] model will be adopted in the State. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Arunachal Pradesh and also in the country. We hope that such a decentralisation system will be accepted by other states in future,” Mr. Felix said.

A dedicated separate Zilla Parishad fund under the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Acts and Rules) 2018 will also be created.

At least 10% of State own revenues will be transferred to the PRIs, which will come into effect from the next financial year, he said, adding that this will be in addition to the 14th Finance Commission grants.

Felix said the PRIs need to improve their capacity to avail funds on a "performance-based approach".

“The government will focus on Gram Swaraj to Green Swaraj wherein PRIs will be mandated to perform on conservation as Arunachal Pradesh has a rich biodiversity with abundant natural resources. The panchayat institutions need to perform on Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs].”

“Zilla Parishads have to prepare green and gender budgets in their estimates to avail grants from the government,” he said. The detailed formula for devolution of power and function to the local bodies will be unveiled on October 8 by the Chief Minister.

“Capacity building and training of local leaders will be done in the next six months by the Panchayat Raj department...vigilance and monitoring committee at the district levels will also be constituted," he said.

The cabinet also approved the recruitment rules for sub-inspector of motor transport posts in the State police.

It gave its go-ahead to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Rules, 1994 to introduce an online system to collect an upfront levy of excise duty on alcoholic beverages for bonded warehouses.

The prepaid collection will ensure realisation of excise duty at the point of entry, instead of exit, of alcoholic beverages, and this would prevent revenue pilferage, the spokesperson said.

The cabinet directed the state education department to assess the need for a third language and dialect of tribal communities.

The direction came as the New Education Policy 2020 laid emphasis on the local language and dialects.