HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Article 370 hearing: lawyers lay bare illegality, unconstitutionality, says Mehbooba Mufti

It is being widely expressed how, in the absence of the concurrence from the actual Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, the whole process was carried out by the Centre illegally and unconstitutionally,” says PDP chief

August 09, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
PDP President Mehooba Mufti. File.

PDP President Mehooba Mufti. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Lawyers are laying bare the patent illegality and unconstitutionality of the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in the Supreme Court, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday.

“I am relieved that the BJP-RSS dispensation will not be able to stifle the voices and arguments against such an unlawful act in the court. When me and my party colleagues gave voice to the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir since the State was dismembered and its special status snatched, we faced brunt of the brute establishment that has been trying to muzzle the voices of dissent,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said it was openly being described in the court that the then Governor self-appointed himself as the Constituent Assembly and his advisers assumed the role of the Council of Ministers. “It is being widely expressed how, in the absence of the concurrence from the actual Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, the whole process was carried out by the Centre illegally and unconstitutionally,” she added.

“For me this issue is not only about the legality and constitutionality but about the faith and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is also a matter that will decide whether the decision of our leadership [Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah] to disapprove the two-nation theory and accede to a secular and democratic India on the promise of safeguarding our identity and special status was right in the first place,” Ms. Mufti said.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said the day-to-day hearing of the petitions by the Supreme Court was a test for the Constitution of India.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / judiciary (system of justice) / laws

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.