‘Art from waste’ museum opens in Ganjam

The open air ‘art from waste’ museum being developed by students of the Odisha government-managed Industrial Training Institute, Berhampur, was dedicated to the public on Friday.

In record book

The museum has more than 20 large artefacts created from metal waste by the institute’s students. Four of these artefacts — 33-foot-high giraffe, 22.1-foot-high fishing lure, 26-foot-high iron-man and 70-foot-high guitar — have already got a mention in the Asia Book of Records. According to institute principal Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, the giant fishing lure and iron-man sculptures may be included in the Guinness World Records.

Among the artefacts is an old bus that has been converted into a hall of glory for female alumni of the institute. An olive ridley turtle and a blackbuck deer depict the natural heritage of Ganjam district. These artefacts, ranging from seven feet to 70 feet, have been designed, fabricated and installed by the students.

The ceremony to dedicate the museum was named ‘the mind, heart and hands show’. Masood Hussainy, head of Aero Structure and Aero Engines of Tata Advanced Systems Limited; Subrato Bagchi, chairman of the Odisha State Development Authority; several government officers and a TASL team attended the function.

Mr. Hussainy said that the country should be proud of the ITI students. “TASL has extended support to our ITI for placement,” said Mr. Panigrahy.