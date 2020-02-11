Other States

Army veteran opens fire at family members, shot dead by daughter

more-in

Ms. Alka told police that her father had shot at her mother with a pistol at around 11 p.m. on Monday. She was also shot at when she intervened, he said.

An Army veteran was shot dead by his daughter after he opened fire at her and his wife, seriously injuring them at their home here, police said on Tuesday.

Chetram, 45, was shot dead by his daughter when he tried to fire at his son after an argument with his wife late on Monday night in Mitthauli village, they said.

“While Chetram, a retired soldier, died on the spot, his wife Rajkumari (38) and daughter Alka (19) are battling for their lives at a hospital,” SSP Shalabh Mathur said.

Ms. Alka told police that her father had shot at her mother with a pistol at around 11 p.m. on Monday. She was also shot at when she intervened, he said.

Then Chetram tried to shoot his 13-year-old son, Adarsh, but Ms. Alka snatched the pistol from him and shot him dead, he said.

Ms. Alka and Ms. Rajkumari are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and Chetram’s body had been sent for post-mortem.

Ms. Alka is studying in Allahabad and had come home for two days. Adarsh is studying in a nearby school, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Mathura
murder
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 10:49:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/army-veteran-opens-fire-at-family-members-shot-dead-by-daughter/article30795155.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY