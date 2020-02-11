Army veteran opens fire at family members, shot dead by daughter

An Army veteran was shot dead by his daughter after he opened fire at her and his wife, seriously injuring them at their home here, police said on Tuesday.

Chetram, 45, was shot dead by his daughter when he tried to fire at his son after an argument with his wife late on Monday night in Mitthauli village, they said.

“While Chetram, a retired soldier, died on the spot, his wife Rajkumari (38) and daughter Alka (19) are battling for their lives at a hospital,” SSP Shalabh Mathur said.

Ms. Alka told police that her father had shot at her mother with a pistol at around 11 p.m. on Monday. She was also shot at when she intervened, he said.

Then Chetram tried to shoot his 13-year-old son, Adarsh, but Ms. Alka snatched the pistol from him and shot him dead, he said.

Ms. Alka and Ms. Rajkumari are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and Chetram’s body had been sent for post-mortem.

Ms. Alka is studying in Allahabad and had come home for two days. Adarsh is studying in a nearby school, he said.