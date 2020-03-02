Army rescues 111 people stranded at 14,000 ft. in Arunachal Pradesh

Soldiers of the Indian Army have rescued 111 civilians trapped in snow and sub-zero conditions at 14,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation to rescue the people, including women and children in 70 vehicles, started late February 29 night and ended early March 1 morning.

“Two Army teams, inclusive of medical staff and recovery vehicles, worked throughout night to move the 111 civilians stranded in heavy snow at Sela Pass (border between Tawang and West Kameng districts) in sub-zero temperature. The locals and tourists in distress were provided hot tea and food at the site by our troops,” said Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Harsh Wardhan Pande.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s office, which was monitoring the situation, complimented the Army for the timely and effective response.