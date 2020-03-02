Army rescues 111 people stranded at 14,000 ft. in Arunachal Pradesh

Soldiers of the Indian Army have rescued 111 civilians trapped in snow and sub-zero conditions at 14,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh.
The operation to rescue the people, including women and children in 70 vehicles, started late February 29 night and ended early March 1 morning.
“Two Army teams, inclusive of medical staff and recovery vehicles, worked throughout night to move the 111 civilians stranded in heavy snow at Sela Pass (border between Tawang and West Kameng districts) in sub-zero temperature. The locals and tourists in distress were provided hot tea and food at the site by our troops,” said Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Harsh Wardhan Pande.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s office, which was monitoring the situation, complimented the Army for the timely and effective response.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.