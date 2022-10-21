Army chopper crashes in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh

Upper Siang district police said a team has been sent on foot to the crash site from nearest town Tuting

An advanced light helicopter. Photo used for illustration purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Upper Siang district police said a team has been sent on foot to the crash site from nearest town Tuting

An advanced light helicopter used by the Indian Army crashed in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on October 21, 2022 morning. The site is close to the border with China.

Defence officials confirmed the crash at 10:43 am near Migging village.

“We have sent a team on foot from Tuting to ascertain the details. It is difficult to measure the distance to Migging, high up in the mountains, or how long the team will take to reach the crash site, Jummar Basar, the Superintendent of Police of Upper Siang district told The Hindu.

“There are no reports of any casualty so far. The team has been tasked with locating the chopper and finding survivors,” he said.

Tuting, more than 30 km from the Line of Actual Control, is about 170 km north of Yingkiong, the Upper Siang district headquarters.

(To be updated later)