Arms dropped by drone recovered in Rajouri: Army 

The Army said during the intervening night of April 12-13 a suspicious movement of aerial objects was reported on LoC

April 13, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
Five AK magazines and cash dropped from a drone recovered near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal Valley's Rajouri district, the Army said on April 13, 2023. Image for representational purposes only.

Five AK magazines and cash dropped from a drone recovered near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri district, the Army said on April 13, 2023. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five AK magazines and cash dropped from a drone recovered near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri district, the Army said on April 13, 2023.

The Army said during the intervening night of April 12-13 a suspicious movement of aerial objects was reported on LoC in Rajouri’s Beri Pattan area.

“A cordon and search operation was launched and the movement of a drone was tracked. Five loaded AK magazines, some cash and a sealed packet recovered from the drone,” the Army said.

A search operation is underway in the area, the Army said.

