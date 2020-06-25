Applications for domicile certificates gather pace in Jammu

Finally, scores of non-locals, belonging to the Valmiki Samaj, has started applying for the domicile certificates in Jammu city under the new rules, which allow people of non-local categories to get the residency certificate for education, employment and buying land in the Union Territory.

The office of Rohit Sharma, who is a tehsildar at Trikuta Nagar, Bahu, has received over 100 applications in the past one week. An official said around 85 domicile certificates have been issued in the area under the new law, especially to the members of the Valmiki Samaj.

“All social distancing rules are being implemented as dozens of people queue up for the certificate,” said a senior official at Bahu.

Officials said the filing of applications by locals as well as non-locals has gathered pace in several tehsil offices in Jammu.

Hundreds of Valmiki Samaj members were invited to Jammu in 1957 when local sanitation workers went on strike. According to the new rules, all those who have been living in Jammu and Kashmir for more than 15 years can apply for the certificate.

“Our children can now use the domicile certificate to progress in their careers. There will be no discrimination against our children while pursing their education and applying for jobs. This law will allow them to live a dignified life,” said Garu Ram, a member of the community.

Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu recently launched e-application to fast-track the issue of domicile certificates.

The new law scraps the Permanent Residency Certificate (PRC) for locals. In the Kashmir Valley, Aaliya Tariq from Sopore became the first recipient of a domicile certificate through the online mode on June 22.

The administration has directed all locals to produce their Aadhaar numbers and PRCs to receive the certificate online.

However, the Kashmir-based parties have opposed the new law. “The new domicile policy has added to the worries of our youth. Seeing no light at the end of the tunnel, most of our educated youth have yielded to anxiety and psychological frustration. No new posts are being advertised by the administration,” said National Conference leader and Member Parliament Akbar Lone.

The government notified the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, on May 18 and allowed different categories of non-locals, including non-local government employees, to register for domicile certificates. This was not possible prior to the August 5, 2019 decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The domicile status certificate is a basic eligibility condition for admission to educational institutions and professional examinations now.