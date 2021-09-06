‘Application delivered to DoPT in time’

Senior Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s application for the post of SSC member was delivered in time to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in Delhi, says an affidavit filed by the postal department in the Uttarakhand High Court here.

The affidavit flies in the face of a claim made by the DoPT in the court that his application was received after the due date.

The postal department’s affidavit has been filed in response to notices issued in February by the court on a plea filed by Mr. Chaturvedi claiming irregularities in the selection process for the post of member in the Staff Selection Commission.