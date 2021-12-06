Anti-riot drill conducted in Mathura

The police in Mathura conducted an anti-riot drill to check its preparedness against the threat by the right wing groups to place a Krishna idol in a mosque on December 6, an official said here on Sunday.

Even though the call was withdrawn last week by the group, the police are not taking any chances.

The drill was conducted on Saturday at Police Lines area, SSP Gaurav Grover said. He said proper functioning of weapons was also checked in the presence of District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal.

The police had earlier enhanced the security in the city after the announcement by the right wing groups to install the idol inside the Shahi Idgah Masjid.

The police imposed section 144 in the city banning any public gatherings. Security checks including frisking was conducted at borders from Saturday evening, SP City Martand Prakash Singh said.

Para-military forces were deployed from Sunday morning at different points, officials said.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed till December 7, with complete suspension of any vehicle movement near the temple and mosque area, SP Traffic Harendra Kumar said.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajyashree Choudhary had last month called for installation of the Krishna’s idol inside the mosque after conducting a ‘jalabhishek’.