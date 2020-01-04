Other States

Anti-CAA protests: Court grants bail to Sadaf Jafar, Darapuri and 13 others

Policemen prepare to take position for a protest call against the new Citizenship law and violence by police in Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi. File

Policemen prepare to take position for a protest call against the new Citizenship law and violence by police in Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Additional Sessions Judge asked the accused to furnish two bail bonds of ₹50,000 each.

A court in Lucknow granted bail to social activist Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer SR Darapuri, besides 13 others arrested in connection with anti-CAA protests in Lucknow, on Saturday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge SS Pandey asked the accused to furnish two bail bonds of ₹50,000 each and personal bonds of an equal amount.

