Another Russian found dead in Odisha; third in fortnight

Police could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death.

January 03, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Paradip (Odisha)

PTI

“Another Russian was found dead in Odisha on January 3, the third such incident in a fortnight,” police said. The Russian, identified as Milyakov Sergey, was found dead in a ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district.

The 51-year-old man was the chief engineer of the vessel, M. B. Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip. He was found dead in his ship chamber around 4.30 a.m. Police could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death.

Death of Russian nationals in Odisha | Ambassador Denis Alipov praises Indian investigation | After death of two Russians, another goes missing in Odisha

Paradip Port Trust Chairman P. L. Haranand confirmed the death of the Russian engineer and said an investigation was under way. Two Russian tourists, including a lawmaker, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada town in southern Odisha in the latter half of December.

Pavel Antov (65), a lawmaker in Russia, died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor on December 24, while his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22. Both cases are being investigated by the Odisha Police.

