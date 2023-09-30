HamberMenu
Another hijab controversy in M.P.; protest at Guna school after video showing girls wearing hijab

School management apologises to ABVP members after the protest

September 30, 2023 04:08 am | Updated 04:08 am IST - RAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The protesters alleged that Hindu girls were made to wear hijab. Image for representation purpose only. File

The protesters alleged that Hindu girls were made to wear hijab. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) caused a ruckus at a private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Friday after a video showing students wearing hijab surfaced on social media.

According to the police, the video is from a cultural programme held at Prince Global School on the occasion of Ganeshotsav and Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Also Read | The interpretative answer to the hijab row

The protesters, who alleged that Hindu girls were made to wear hijab, were seen engaged in a heated debate with representatives of the school management, who apologised to the ABVP members.

It is further learnt that the principal of the school was removed as a consequence. Rakesh Kumar Sagar, Superintendent of Police, Guna, said that neither side approached the police with any complaint.

In June this year, images of non-Muslim girls wearing hijab were put up outside a school in Damoh district of the election-bound State, triggering a major political controversy followed by a police probe. 

