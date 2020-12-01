Another Gujarat MP dies of post COVID-19 complications

A Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat Abhay Bhardwaj on Tuesday passed away during his post coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment in a private hospital in Chennai. Mr. Bhardwaj was elected to the Rajya Sabha in July. He is the second Rajya Sabha member from the State to have died of post COVID-19 complications after Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel.
Mr. Bhardwaj got infected in August and his condition had deteriorated in a hospital in Rajkot. The State government had rushed a team of doctors from Ahmedabad for treatment. However, he was airlifted to a private hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment of his lungs after severe infection.
He was put on ventilator support in Rajkot and also in Chennai. On Tuesday, he breathed his last after a cardiac arrest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death on Twitter. “Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bhardwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” PM posted on his twitter handle.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath