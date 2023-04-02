AMU Vice-Chancellor among probable MLC names sent to Governor

April 02, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor may be one of the six probable candidates being considered for the vacant legislative positions, said sources. However, nothing was official yet, they added.

The move by the Uttar Pradesh Government, which sent the names to Governor Anandiben Patel, is being seen as an attempt by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to reach out to a section of the Muslim electorate.

“It looks like a political decision aimed at sending positive signals to the Muslim community. Increasingly, the BJP is trying to co-opt a section of Muslim population under its broader narrative of Indian nationalism, the outreach towards Pasmanda Muslims, and this also comes under the larger game plan,” said Sumit Kumar, a social scientist teaching in the University of Delhi.

The Opposition called the likely move a downfall of the AMU.

“The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has a rich history. The V-C of the University used to occupy positions of Vice-Presidents and Governor; the BJP government is disrespecting the legacy and history of the institution,” said national spokesperson, Samajwadi Party (SP), Ameeque Jamei.

Mr. Mansoor has faced many critical situations including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) solidarity protest. He was criticised for calling the police to the campus on the night of December 15, when students were protesting over these issues.