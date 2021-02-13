AMU to start UG, PG courses online

As the government allowed universities to offer fully online degrees to widen access to higher education and to raise the profile of Indian institutions globally, Aligarh Muslim University became an “early mover” in the online education space after being granted permission to start online B.A, B.Com, M.A and M.Com courses from this year.
According to an official release, the courses will be offered by the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).
“With the online graduation and post-graduation courses, AMU will have a global outreach and this shall herald a new era in the march of CDOE towards its goal of providing quality and affordable education to all,” said AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor.
Prof. M. Nafees Ahmad Ansari, Director, CDOE, said these online courses were open to candidates from all over the country and abroad.
