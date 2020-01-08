Other States

AMU to reopen in three phases from January 13

Winter vacation was extended after clashes between students and police

Aligarh Muslim University will reopen from January 13 in a phased manner. A statement released by the office of the Controller of Examinations on Tuesday said that at a consultative meeting of the deans of faculties, principals of colleges and other functionaries of the university under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor it was decided that the university would open in three phases.

The medicine, management and engineering faculties would open on January 13, faculties of law commerce, science, life sciences and agricultural sciences would open on January 20. Rest of the faculties would open on January 24.

The university was closed a week ahead of its schedule when clashes broke out between students and police on December 15. It was supposed to open on January 6 but the winter vacations were extended by the administration because of the “prevailing conditions”.

