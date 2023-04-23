HamberMenu
‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab’s Moga

The 'Waris Punjab De' chief has been arrested from Moga

April 23, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Moga (Punjab)

ANI
Pro-Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. File.

Pro-Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Almost a month after authorities launched a massive manhunt, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from the Moga district of Punjab, informed sources.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah when asked about Amritpal Singh's arrest and that he has been absconding for a long, said, "It may happen sometime. Earlier he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities.". Two more aides of the fugitive radical preacher and Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18.

Also read | Amritpal Singh's wife, fleeing to U.K., detained at Amritsar airport

On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district. Another close aid of the pro-Khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

The radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" while he was on a run earlier in March. Almost a month ago the Punjab police issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against 'Waris Punjab De' chief. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

