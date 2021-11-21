Amravati violence: Exercise restraint, Maharashtra Minister tells BJP

MVA Govt. conducting an impartial probe, says Yashomati Thakur

Urging the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to maintain peace, Maharashtra Minister and senior Congress leader Yashomati Thakur accused former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of giving “half-baked” information at a time when the ruling party was already conducting an impartial probe into the violence of November 12-13.

During his visit to Amravati district on Sunday, Mr. Fadnavis had alleged that the MVA was conducting a one-sided investigation and that only those with an affinity to Hindutva outfits were being unjustly targeted by the State police.

Ms. Thakur, who is Amravati’s Guardian Minister, hit back saying the State Government was conducting “an unbiased probe” and that 105 complaints had been lodged against various parties for the vandalism after some minority organisations, including the Raza Academy, called for a day-long shutdown (on November 12) to protest against incidents of mosques being allegedly vandalised in Tripura. A “counter bandh” was called by the BJP the next day.

“Action is being taken against people on both sides. Giving out partial information is likely to poison the atmosphere again. I urge the Opposition to exercise some restraint,” Ms. Thakur said.

She said when it was time to maintain peace, the BJP was trying to aggravate the situation in form of Mr. Fadnavis’ provocative statements.

Inflammatory speeches

Ms. Thakur said she had called both Mr. Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and had urged them to restrain their party men from making inflammatory speeches on November 13.

“From the very first day, we have been saying what happened on November 12 was reprehensible…but what took place the next day is even more reprehensible. Cases have been filed against all persons responsible for the violence that occurred on both days. The MVA Government is playing a very neutral role throughout and we will take stern action against all those fomenting riots and those supporting such organisations,” she said.