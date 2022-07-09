Amarnath flash floods | Control room opened, assistance assured, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said a control room — 033-22143526 — has been opened at the State Secretariat Nabanna.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences on July 9 to the families of those who died in the Amarnath flash floods, assuring all forms of assistance to the affected.

At least 16 people were killed as tents and community kitchens near the cave shrine were swamped with mud and rocks that came hurtling down with a gush of water after a spell of rain on Friday evening.

Indian Army personnel rescue an injured pilgrim from the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, Jammu & Kashmir, on July 9, 2022. At least 15 persons were killed and 25 injured in the flash flood.

A woman from Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district is among the deceased and 12 people from Jalpaiguri are stranded there, according to Nabanna sources.

"Shocked and stunned by the Amarnath disaster. Sincere condolences to kins [sic] of the victims, solidarity to the trapped and stranded," Ms. Banerjee tweeted.

"Opened (a) control room in Nabanna [033-22143526], activated our Delhi RC (resident commissioner) office, connected Jammu & Kashmir government for rescue of pilgrims from Bengal," she said. The Chief Minister added that all help would be extended to the affected families.