Amarinder pans Akalis for ‘double standards’ on NRC

Punjuab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of adopting “double standards’’ on the NRC and CAA and asked the member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to clarify its stand on support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Akali Dal had supported the ruling NDA’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament, but had since come out with conflicting statements on the legislation, as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC),” Capt. Singh said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the Akalis were misleading the people on these sensitive issues.

In the wake of the recent statements of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral, seeking inclusion of Muslims in the CAA, the Chief Minister said it was ‘patently obvious’ that the Akalis were playing double games in the matter.

“It was clear that the SAD leaders had decided to backtrack on their earlier stand in view of the public protests and backlash triggered by CAA and NRC,” Capt. Singh asserted. “This was not the first time the Akalis had shown such dual standards with regard to their relations with the BJP,” claimed the Congress leader, pointing to the SAD’s support to Om Prakash Chautala’s INLD in the recent Haryana assembly elections even while continuing to be a part of the NDA.

“It was time the SAD clarified their stand on their alliance with the NDA,” said the Punjab CM, adding that the people wanted to know whether the Akalis favoured the BJP’s hardline ideology on key issues, including those that affect India’s constitutional principles and values.

“The people are no longer willing to be fooled by the SAD’s dual standards and misleading statements. Such contradictory stands and statements had exposed the fact that the Akalis were only interested in promoting their vested political interests, and had no ideological principles on any issue of national importance,” he asserted.