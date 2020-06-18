Allahabad High Court asks U.P. govt if random COVID-19 testing is possible

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government if random testing for COVID-19 is possible in the State, amid a sharp rise in positive cases.

A Division Bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Siddhartha Varma also asked the government what the actual cost of testing per individual would be.

The court passed an order on June 17 on a petition filed by an advocate, Gaurav Gaur, who had raised the issue of “inhuman condition at quarantine centres” in the State.

“The anxiety of the court is to know as to how now, almost after two-and-a-half months of the first lockdown, the State is proposing to go in for random testing,” the court said.

Manish Goyal, Additional Advocate General, submitted that India being a welfare nation, with limited resources, was not in a position to go in for random testing. He further submitted that there was a protocol for actually allowing a person to get tested.

The matter would be heard again on June 18.