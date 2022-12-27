HamberMenu
Allahabad HC orders conduct of urban local body elections in U.P. without OBC reservation

The verdict comes on the back of PILs challenging the preparation of the OBC reservation draft without following the triple test formula prescribed by the Supreme Court

December 27, 2022 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed the State government's draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered holding the polls without reservation for the OBCs.

The verdict was passed by a division bench of Justice D.K. Upadhyay and Justice Saurav Lavania.

The bench quashed the draft notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on December 5 for reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the urban local body elections.

The verdict comes on the back of PILs challenging the preparation of the OBC reservation draft without following the triple test formula prescribed by the Supreme Court.

