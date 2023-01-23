HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All of earth’s problems will be solved if cow slaughter is stopped, says Gujarat judge

Principal District Judge Samir Vyas made the observations while sentencing a man to life imprisonment for illegally transporting cattle

January 23, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A local court judge in Gujarat has noted in a judgment recently that all of earth’s problems will be solved if cow slaughter is stopped and also mentioned the benefits of its urine and dung.

The observations were made in November 2022 during a case related to illegal transportation of cattle.

Principal District Judge Samir Vyas said this while sentencing a man to life imprisonment for illegally transporting cattle.

He also lamented in the order that all the talk about cow protection had not been put into practice yet.

“Cow is not only an animal but it is a mother, that is why it is given the name of mother,” he said, invoking a myth.

He further observed that “houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation” and that the application of gaumutra, cow urine, is a “cure for many incurable diseases.”

The judge has also cited a number of shlokas from scriptures and stated, “if cows are kept unhappy then our wealth and property disappear.”

The case relates to the illegal transportation of over 16 cows for which the man was arrested in August last year. Besides the life sentence, the man was also fined ₹5 lakh.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.