All five Rajya Sabha candidates from M.P. elected unopposed

February 21, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Bhopal

Union Minister L. Murugan and four other candidates for the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh were elected unopposed on Tuesday.

Four candidates were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Mr. Murugan, Ujjain-based Dalit saint Umesh Nath Maharaj, . the BJP’s Mahila Morcha chief in M.P Maya Naroliya and BJP Kisan Morcha national vice-president Banshilal Gurjar. The lone Congress’ candidate Ashok Singh, PCC treasurer, was also elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

Only five nominations were filed for as many seats that had fallen vacant from the State. The last day to withdraw the nomination was February 20.

Mr. Singh, who hails from Gwalior, is said to be a close aid of former CM Digvijaya Singh. He was named Congress candidate despite reports claiming that various senior State leaders, including former CM Kamal Nath and former PCC chief Arun Yadav were also pushing for a Rajya Sabha berth.

Apart from Mr. Nath, all four other candidates received their respective winning certificates from the Returning Officer at the State Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Murugan is one of only two sitting Union Ministers completing their terms who were given a Rajya Sabha ticket by the BJP. Apart from him, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also elected unopposed in Odisha with support from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).