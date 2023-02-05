HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alipurduar BJP MLA defects to Trinamool Congress

The Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had given hints of defection when he said that the party will open its door a little before rural polls

February 05, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated February 06, 2023 12:24 am IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee greets BJP MLA Suman Kanjilal in Kolkata after the latter joined the Trinamool on February 5, 2023.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee greets BJP MLA Suman Kanjilal in Kolkata after the latter joined the Trinamool on February 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

In yet another setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, a party MLA on Sunday joined the Trinamool Congress.

Suman Kanjilal, who represents Alipurduar seat in north Bengal, joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the latter’s office in Kolkata. Mr. Kanjilal was elected on a BJP ticket in the 2021 Assembly polls. The MLA had differences with a section of BJP leaders including Alipurduar MP John Barla. Mr. Kanjilal said that he was unable to work for the people as a Member of the BJP Legislature.

Since the 2021 Assembly polls over half a dozen BJP MLAs have defected to the Trinamool Congress. With the defection of the MLA, three MLAs from north Bengal have defected to the Trinamool. Earlier two MLAs from north Bengal Krishn Kalyani from the Raiganj Assembly seat and Soumen Roy from the Kaliaganj Assembly seat had defected to the State’s ruling party.

The BJP has relatively better influence in north Bengal, and the defection of the MLA ahead of the panchayat polls, assumes political significance. Sources in the Trinamool have claimed that a number of other MLAs of the BJP are in touch with the party leadership. Interestingly, none of the MLAs who have defected to the State’s ruling party since 2011, have lost their Assembly membership.

The Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had given hints of defection when he said that the party will open its door a little before rural polls.

Two killed in blast at Birbhum

Meanwhile, two persons including the brother of a Trinamool Congress gram pradhan were killed after a blast in Margram in Birbhum district. The blast occurred late on Saturday night. One person died in the blast on Saturday while the other succumbed to injuries at the State-run hospital on Sunday. Over the past few weeks, crude bomb explosions have been reported in different parts of the State.

After the blast, Birbhum Superintendent of Police Narendra Nath Tripathi was transferred. Bhaskar Mukherjee will be the new SP of Birbhum.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / All India Trinamool Congress / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.