Al-Badr militant killed in Sopore encounter

Security forces killed a self-styled chief of the Al-Badr militant outfit in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Tuesday.

“Al-Badr “chief” Gani Khawaja was killed in an encounter in Sopore’s Tujjar area. It’s a big success for us,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar said slain militant was involved in recruiting locals and receiving terrorists in north Kashmir.

According to the police, the militant was surrounded during an operation in Tujjar area. The operation was carried out jointly by the police and the Army.

“The operation was carried out with surgical precision after an input was received about the militant’s presence,” the IGP said.

Sources said Khawaja was a resident of north Kashmir.