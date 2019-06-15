Akhilesh urges Governor to ‘wake up’ U.P. govt.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday urged Governor Ram Naik to “wake up” the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to the spate of crimes in the State and the political violence faced by his party workers and supporters.

Mr. Yadav asked Mr. Naik to direct the Yogi Adityanath government to bring under control the “jungleraj”, and said it was giving a free hand to criminals.

The SP chief recalled that while his government was in power, Mr. Naik would refer to the number of Yadavs holding official posts and said that today not a single member of the community was a DM or an SP.

“I just want to remind the Governor that he had always woken up the [SP] government on the issue of law and order. I want the Governor to wake this government up too,” Mr. Yadav told reporters after he submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

“There is no district where SP workers and supporters were not targeted,” said Mr. Yadav, alleging that the State police followed “repressive policies” to victimise a “specific community.”

There were some two dozen such incidents, he said.

“Many innocents were killed in encounters,” he said in the memorandum.“Such a bad situation did not ever exist in the state.”