Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief meet in Lucknow, seat-sharing discussed

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday met here to discuss seat-sharing for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Mr. Yadav had earlier said that his party's alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal is final and only sharing of seats is to be discussed.

"Badhte Kadam," Mr Chaudhary said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Mr Yadav.

Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader said, "Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change)." When asked Rashtriya Lok Dal state president Masood Ahmad said that both the leaders met in the State capital and "there is a discussion on seat sharing".

About the number of seats the RLD will be getting to fight in the polls early next year, Mr. Ahmad said it has not been finalised yet.