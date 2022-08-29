Akhilesh Yadav blames CM Adityanath for Janmashtami stampede in Mathura

Two devotees were killed and seven injured in the stampede at the Bankey Bihari temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh during Janmashtami celebrations in the early hours of August 20.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday blamed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Mathura on Janmashtami, for the August 20 stampede, saying the police force meant to control the crowd was engaged for his security.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Yadav said during the previous Samajwadi Party regime, Janmashtami used to be celebrated with pomp, but no such incidents took place. "The tragedy took place in the BJP government, and for this (incident), it is responsible," he said.

Taking a dig at Mr. Adityanath over his visit to Mathura on Janmashtami, Mr. Yadav said, "When he (Adityanath) knew that on Janmashtami, there is a sea of Krishna devotees (in Mathura), then what was the need to stay there for hours? The police force, which was meant to control the people, was engaged for him. As a result, there was a shortage (of force) at places where it was needed, and the tragedy took place."

Mr. Yadav also demanded adequate compensation to the family members of those killed in the incident.

“The families of the pilgrims killed in Bankey Bihari temple tragedy should be paid Rs 50 lakh each," Mr. Yadav said.

On discussions that Vrindavan should be transformed into a corridor on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath temple, Mr. Yadav said the ancient nature of the holy town "should not be tampered with at all".

The former chief minister also alleged that the BJP instead of developing the Braj region is destroying it.

To a question, the SP chief said there are several faces in the Opposition for the post of prime minister but the BJP has only one.

He also criticised the Union Government over "rising prices" of commodities, now-repealed agri laws, and unemployment.

“It is unfortunate that the dreams of the youth are being shattered through the schemes like Agnipath military recruitment scheme," Mr. Yadav alleged.