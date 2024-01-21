GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Akhand Bharat’ will happen one day, says M.P. CM

“Not only up to Sindh or Punjab but even till Afghanistan”

January 21, 2024 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and State BJP president V.D. Sharma during the ‘Jan Aabhaar Yatra’ in Sagar on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and State BJP president V.D. Sharma during the ‘Jan Aabhaar Yatra’ in Sagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said ‘Akhand Bharat’ will be a reality someday and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is the first step towards the ‘Ram Rajya (ideal state)‘. 

Speaking at a religious event at Bairagarh near Bhopal, Mr. Yadav said that in 1947, India lost Sindh, Punjab was divided, and Pakistan was formed after the Partition. “If God wishes, ‘Akhand Bharat’ will be formed again, if not today, then tomorrow; not only up to Sindh or Punjab but even till Afghanistan... we should be able to visit Nankana Sahib (a prominent Sikh pilgrim site in Pakistan’s Punjab province),” he said. 

‘Good fortune’

In ancient times, Mr. Yadav said King Vikramaditya built Lord Ram’s temple, but it was a “thorn” in the enemies’ eyes”. He said construction of the new temple was a matter of good fortune as it was being done after a struggle of 30-32 years.

said that the Ram Mandir construction was a matter of good fortune as it was being made after a struggle of 30-32 years. “In fact, for the last 500 years, several generations passed in it (the struggle),” he said.

Earlier this month also, Mr. Sharma was in the limelight when he urged the public to give the BJP another chance at the Centre to ensure that the ‘saffron’ flag is hoisted in Lahore and Karachi. “The one who is building a temple in Ayodhya. The one who is building the corridor of Baba Vishwanath, has removed Article 370. Give us another chance, we will show you by changing the geography also,” he said.

‘Shut meat shops’

Meanwhile, the State government on Saturday issued an order to keep all the meat shops and slaughterhouses shut on January 22. In a communication to all the civic bodies, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya asked them to ensure enforcement of the order. The State government has already declared a holiday for all schools and colleges and half-day for the government offices on January 22.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.