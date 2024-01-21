‘Akhand Bharat’ will happen one day, says M.P. CM

January 21, 2024 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said ‘Akhand Bharat’ will be a reality someday and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is the first step towards the ‘Ram Rajya (ideal state)‘.

Speaking at a religious event at Bairagarh near Bhopal, Mr. Yadav said that in 1947, India lost Sindh, Punjab was divided, and Pakistan was formed after the Partition. “If God wishes, ‘Akhand Bharat’ will be formed again, if not today, then tomorrow; not only up to Sindh or Punjab but even till Afghanistan... we should be able to visit Nankana Sahib (a prominent Sikh pilgrim site in Pakistan’s Punjab province),” he said.

‘Good fortune’

In ancient times, Mr. Yadav said King Vikramaditya built Lord Ram’s temple, but it was a “thorn” in the enemies’ eyes”. He said construction of the new temple was a matter of good fortune as it was being done after a struggle of 30-32 years.

said that the Ram Mandir construction was a matter of good fortune as it was being made after a struggle of 30-32 years. “In fact, for the last 500 years, several generations passed in it (the struggle),” he said.

Earlier this month also, Mr. Sharma was in the limelight when he urged the public to give the BJP another chance at the Centre to ensure that the ‘saffron’ flag is hoisted in Lahore and Karachi. “The one who is building a temple in Ayodhya. The one who is building the corridor of Baba Vishwanath, has removed Article 370. Give us another chance, we will show you by changing the geography also,” he said.

‘Shut meat shops’

Meanwhile, the State government on Saturday issued an order to keep all the meat shops and slaughterhouses shut on January 22. In a communication to all the civic bodies, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya asked them to ensure enforcement of the order. The State government has already declared a holiday for all schools and colleges and half-day for the government offices on January 22.