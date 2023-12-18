GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akali leader Bikram Majithia appears before Punjab SIT for questioning in drugs case

The SAD leader accused the AAP government of playing politics over the drugs issue and claimed that he was summoned by the SIT because he was speaking against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

December 18, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia addresses media on his way to appear before a special investigation team of the Punjab Police for questioning in a drugs case, in Patiala district, on December 18, 2023.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia addresses media on his way to appear before a special investigation team of the Punjab Police for questioning in a drugs case, in Patiala district, on December 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia appeared before a special investigation team of the Punjab Police in Patiala district for questioning in a drugs case on Monday.

Tight security arrangements were made around the SIT office as Mr. Majithia reached there along with his counsels around 11:45 am. The SIT is led by Additional Director General of Police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina.

Before reaching the SIT office, Mr. Majithia said he is a law-abiding citizen and has complete trust in law.

The SAD leader accused the AAP government of playing politics over the drugs issue and claimed that he was summoned by the SIT because he was speaking against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He also alleged that Mann was using the state machinery against him.

"It is only politics and it has become the habit of Bhagwant Mann to play politics. They have been sleeping for two years. It's my request, if you have any proof then present it in court," Mr. Majithia said, slamming the chief minister.

"My fight is against the state machinery and against the state government which lodges an FIR against anyone who utters a word against it," he told reporters in Patiala.

Mr. Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government. The action was taken based on a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force. The FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

In August last year, Mr. Majithia came out of the Patiala jail after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail in the drugs case. He was released after spending more than five months in prison.

Related Topics

Punjab

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.