Ajit Pawar denies rumours of defecting to BJP, asks if an affidavit would prove NCP loyalty

April 18, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Pune

Attempting to put an end to the buzz of him joining the ruling BJP with a section of NCP MLAs, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday categorically denied speculation about his defection to the BJP and said that the “NCP was a family” which would keep working under party president Sharad Pawar’s leadership.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr. Pawar said that “baseless speculation” was being spread about him and his colleagues in the NCP.

“This news (of defecting to the BJP) has no basis in truth. I think it is time to put a full stop on all this,” he said.

Mr. Pawar firmly refuted news reports that he had allegedly taken the signatures of 40 NCP legislators with whom he would split the NCP and join the ruling BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena dispensation.

“I have not taken the signatures of 40 MLAs (with whom to join the BJP). Leaders of different political parties can keep saying whatever they want about me. That is their right. This disinformation is being deliberately spread by those trying to divert attention from vital issues facing Maharashtra, particularly the plight of farmers and crop destruction due to unseasonal showers,” said the former Deputy CM.

NCP will stay with MVA

He further said when the NCP as a party had already taken the decision to stay within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance (of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction, the NCP and the Congress), there was “no need to take anyone’s signature.”

Mr. Pawar categorically said that whatever the Supreme Court’s decision on the disqualification petition of the 16 MLAs belonging to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp, the NCP would remain united and urged his party workers to focus on building his party as well as strengthening the MVA alliance.

“Whatever the Supreme Court’s decision, the MVA will remain united and we will carry on with our rallies… The NCP was established with self-respect in 1999. We will keep working for the party until our last breath. We are all under Sharad Pawar’s leadership and guidance,” said Mr. Pawar.

The NCP leader further observed that a probe by central agencies was no indication that he was planning to jump ship to the other side.

“Many [non-BJP] opposition leaders are facing ED, CBI probes. Even Arvind Kejriwal is facing the heat. That is no reason to assume anyone will move over to the BJP,” he said.

Absence of NCP logo

Mr. Pawar further clarified that the ‘absence’ of the NCP logo on his social media account was blown out of all proportion.

Urging the media to show restraint and stop indulging in wild speculation, he quipped: “Should I write on an affidavit to say that I will be staying with NCP.”

Mr. Pawar took wry jibes at the Shinde camp leaders who were predicting that a ‘second political earthquake’ was imminent in Maharashtra while stating they would welcome Mr. Pawar if he joined the ruling Shinde-Fadnavis government.

“The Shinde camp people are going on giving bizarre reactions. It appears that spokesmen of other parties spokesmen have started to act like NCP spokespersons. Why so much affection for me?” he drolly said.

In a humourous vein, Mr. Pawar further said that if he decided to make any move, he would himself tell the press.

“You will not need any astrologer for this. But I request the media not to test my tolerance by carrying on with such baseless news reports,” said the NCP leader.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pawar attacked the Shinde-Fadnavis government on the heat stroke deaths during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony on Sunday where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present.

“The 13 heat stroke deaths prove the government’s utter failure. Was the government trying to play politics over the event? The administration ought to have realised when to hold the program. The government must do more for the kin of the bereaved than just offering them a ₹5 lakh compensation,” he said.