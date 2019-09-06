Ajit Jogi, facing FIR for forgery, hospitalised

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, facing an FIR in a fake caste certificate case, was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi-NCR on Thursday night after he complained of breathing problem.

The FIR against Mr. Jogi, a sitting MLA, was registered at the Gaurela police station in Bilaspur district on Thursday night for allegedly obtaining a fake caste certificate claiming himself to be a tribal, police had said.

“Ajit Jogi was in Delhi from the last few days for his routine medical check-up. On Thursday at around midnight, he complained of problem in breathing following which he was admitted at Medanta Hospital (in Gurugram),” Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) leader and former MLA Paresh Bagbahra told PTI.

The JCC(J) is the political party founded by Mr. Jogi, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

His wife Renu Jogi is with him in the hospital, Mr. Bagbahra said, adding the hospital management was yet to release a medical bulletin about his health.

Mr. Jogi (73), a bureaucrat-turned-politician, is in the mid of trouble over his caste status issue. An FIR against him was registered following a complaint by Sameera Paikra, the BJP candidate from Marwahi in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Mr. Jogi was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record).

According to Mr. Paikra, Mr. Jogi had obtained the “fake” caste certificate in 1967, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal had said.

Last week, a separate FIR was registered against Mr. Jogi with the Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur after a government-appointed committee rejected his claim of being a tribal.

Notably, Ajit Jogi’s son Amit, a former MLA, was arrested on September 3 on the basis of a separate complaint filed by Mr. Paikra at the Gaurela Police station.