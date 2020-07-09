AIIMS-Bhubaneswar shuts OPD

Faced with an acute shortage of healthcare staff on account of COVID-19 infection and self-isolation, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar announced the closure of its out-patient department (OPD) for the general public from Friday.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is the latest addition to the list of leading referral hospitals in Odisha to close OPD services on account of rising infection cases.

“About 31 staffers, including 11 doctors, have tested positive since March. Only seven of them have recovered,” said Gitanjali Batmanabane, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Director, on Thursday.