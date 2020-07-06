Ahmedabad woman SI arrested for corruption

A woman Sub-Inspector of Ahmedabad was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹35 lakh and accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a rape accused for not sending him to prison under the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-social Activities Act, 1985 (GPASA).

After the arrest, she was sent to police custody for three days. She has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Shweta Jadeja, who was the in-charge of Mahila (women) Police Station in Ahmedabad-West, had allegedly demanded ₹35 lakh from the brother of rape accused Kenal Shah, against whom she was investigating a rape case registered in 2019.

She allegedly demanded the huge sum for not booking Mr. Shah under provisions of the GPASA, under which the police can send an accused to a jail outside his native district. Out of this ₹20 lakh was paid through havala to her relatives in Saurashtra in February this year, but she allegedly kept pressuring the accused to pay the remaining ₹15 lakh as well.

The police have recorded statement of the havala operator who delivered money to a middleman in Saurashtra. Other details are being probed.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against her, two women employees of a crop solution company in Ahmedabad had filed a rape complaint against the company’s managing director, Kenal Shah.

Mr. Shah is facing two separate rape cases under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, one of which was being investigated by Ms. Jadeja.