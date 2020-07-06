Ahmedabad woman SI arrested for corruption

A woman Sub-Inspector of Ahmedabad was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹35 lakh and accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a rape accused for not sending him to prison under the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-social Activities Act, 1985 (GPASA).
After the arrest, she was sent to police custody for three days. She has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Shweta Jadeja, who was the in-charge of Mahila (women) Police Station in Ahmedabad-West, had allegedly demanded ₹35 lakh from the brother of rape accused Kenal Shah, against whom she was investigating a rape case registered in 2019.
She allegedly demanded the huge sum for not booking Mr. Shah under provisions of the GPASA, under which the police can send an accused to a jail outside his native district. Out of this ₹20 lakh was paid through havala to her relatives in Saurashtra in February this year, but she allegedly kept pressuring the accused to pay the remaining ₹15 lakh as well.
The police have recorded statement of the havala operator who delivered money to a middleman in Saurashtra. Other details are being probed.
According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against her, two women employees of a crop solution company in Ahmedabad had filed a rape complaint against the company’s managing director, Kenal Shah.
Mr. Shah is facing two separate rape cases under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, one of which was being investigated by Ms. Jadeja.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath