Ahead of ED visit, Sharad Pawar asks NCP workers to maintain peace

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday appealed to his party colleagues to maintain peace and not gather outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, which he will voluntarily visit after a case was registered against him in the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam.

Mr. Pawar tweeted, “As mentioned during my press conference yesterday, I will be visiting the Mumbai ED office at Ballard Estate tomorrow, Friday, 27 September, at 14.00 hrs. I appeal to all my NCP cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises. Keeping our tradition to honour the Constitution and respect institutions, I request your co-operation with the police and other government agencies. Please take care and make sure that people are not inconvenienced (sic).”

The Mumbai Police have imposed prohibitory orders outside the ED office and under the jurisdictions of Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Dongri, Azad Maidan, J J Marg and MRA Marg police stations.

Following reports that the ED filed a case against him in the MSC Bank scam along with former directors of the bank, Mr. Pawar, in a press conference on Wednesday, said he would “voluntarily” go to the ED office. He also said, “Maharashtra has never learnt to bow in front of the Delhi throne,” hinting the investigation is at the behest of the Central government, run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Thursday said the ED action is based on the FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police in the wake of a Bombay High Court order. “Why is he blaming Delhi for action against him? Just because his name is mentioned in the FIR, it does not mean he is guilty. He should approach the Supreme Court if he is unhappy with the HC order,” Mr. Somaiya said.

The BJP leader said instead of blaming his party, the NCP should blame the Congress, as the original inquiry in the scam was ordered by former CM Prithviraj Chavan.