'Agnipath' may prove fatal for the country's future; youths: Akhilesh Yadav

The ‘Agnipath’ or ‘Agniveer’ scheme was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday

The ‘Agnipath’ or ‘Agniveer’ scheme was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on June 16 hit out at the central government over the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, calling the move “negligent” and potentially “fatal” for the country’s future.

As announced, 'Agnipath' or 'Agniveer' is a scheme for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air force, to be hired for a term of four years on contract.

The scheme was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

"The security of the country is not a short-term or informal issue; it expects a very serious and long-term policy. The negligent attitude that is being adopted regarding military recruitment will prove to be fatal when it comes to the protection of the future of the country and the youth,” Mr. Yadav said in a tweet.

देश की सुरक्षा कोई अल्पकालिक या अनौपचारिक विषय नहीं है, ये अति गंभीर व दीर्घकालिक नीति की अपेक्षा करती है। सैन्य भर्ती को लेकर जो ख़ानापूर्ति करनेवाला लापरवाह रवैया अपनाया जा रहा है, वो देश और देश के युवाओं के भविष्य की रक्षा के लिए घातक साबित होगा।

'अग्निपथ' से पथ पर अग्नि न हो। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 16, 2022

“Agnipath se path per agni na ho (‘Agnipath’ must not set the path on fire)," he added in the same tweet.