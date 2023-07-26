Age limit for ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh lowered

July 26, 2023 06:53 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - Bhopal

The registration process to add new beneficiaries to the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh – an ambitious financial assistance scheme for women launched ahead of the elections – started on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Earlier, underprivileged women between 23 and 60 years were eligible for ₹1,000 every month under the scheme. However, after distributing two instalments the government decided that those completing 21 years from January this year would also be included. They, however, should be married and fulfil the other existing eligibility criteria

This also means that the beneficiary net will be widened. According to the government, before the criteria was relaxed, more than 1.25 crore (1,25,05947) women had received the benefits and it estimates that around 45-50 lakh new beneficiaries are likely to be added

While the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government ie eyeing the women’s vote in the State, the Congress accuses it of indulging in bargaining to get support in the elections.

“The BJP has been in power for the last 18 years and they launched the ladli behna scheme just before the elections. The BJP is bargaining on everything to get back into power. CM Shivraj is announcing the schemes to atone his sins of 18 years rule in Madhya Pradesh,” State Congress President and former MP CM Kamal Nath tweeted on July 25. The party is also promising the Nari Samma Yojana under which it will provide Rs. 1,500 per month and gas cylinders for ₹500.