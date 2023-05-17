After Karnataka debacle, BJP in Jharkhand prepares for revamp at booth level

May 17, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - Patna

After witnessing the Karnataka debacle, the Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has started preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll by placing more emphasis on organizational strength. During a day-long State Working Committee meeting, it was decided to strengthen the organization at the booth level.

The meeting was organized in Ranchi at Sarla Birla School Auditorium. Most senior leaders of the party were present. The meeting was chaired by state BJP president Deepak Prakash who instructed the party leaders to ensure that the party secured a clean sweep of all 14 Lok Sabha seats.

To this end, the BJP has decided to launch a door-to-door campaign from June 1 to 22 to make direct contact with people. Apart from this, it has been decided to run a training program till May 30.

In the meeting, it was decided to seek the support of the public through missed calls. Sources in the BJP said that the leadership also decided to highlight the failures of the State government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leaders decided they would make every effort to expose the government and their rigidness on the new recruitment policy.

BJP will also hold public meetings at the Lok Sabha level on June 10 and 11 in Jharkhand apart from organizing several other programmes on June 12, 13 and 14 which will include party leaders and workers.

The meeting assumed significance as the BJP has suffered a major setback in the Karnataka assembly election and the defeat has forced the BJP to give serious thought to planning for the 2024 elections.

The BJP State working committee meeting is also important as the opposition’s attempts to forge unity led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have started gaining momentum in Jharkhand as well. This was after Mr. Kumar met Mr. Soren last week.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, out of the 14 seats in Jharkhand, BJP won 11, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) got 1, in total NDA won 12 seats. The two remaining seats, Chaibasa and Rajmahal went to the Congress and JMM respectively.

Jharkhand In-charge Laxmikant Bajpai, Union Minister Arjun Munda, national vice president and former Chief Minister Raghubar Das, legislative party leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi, national president of Scheduled Tribe Morcha Samir Oraon and regional organization minister Nagendra Tripathi were present.

Events to be organized in the state marking nine years of the BJP government at the Center were also discussed at the meeting.