HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After election announcement, BJP, Congress supporters clash in Tripura; AICC State in-charge injured

On the day the ECI announced elections in Tripura, AICC Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar got injured after being “attacked by BJP goons”, the Congress party claimed

January 18, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
“Ajoy Kumar was attacked by BJP goons during a bike rally in Tripura. The attack took place in the presence of Tripura government Minister Sushant Chowdhary,” the Congress party claimed. Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

“Ajoy Kumar was attacked by BJP goons during a bike rally in Tripura. The attack took place in the presence of Tripura government Minister Sushant Chowdhary,” the Congress party claimed. Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

A clash between BJP and Congress supporters reportedly broke out in Tripura on the day the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule for the hilly State. Several people were reportedly injured.

The Congress party claimed that the party’s Tripura in-charge Ajoy kumar was “attacked by BJP goons in Majlishpur”. “The attack took place in the presence of Minister in the Tripura government, Sushant Chowdhary,” the Congress party claimed.

Mr. Kumar was taken to GB hospital, the Tripura unit of the Congress party tweeted.

Demanding action from the poll body, the Tripura unit of the grand old party said in a tweet, “on the day the Election Commission announced the elections in Tripura, BJP goons pelted stones at the National Congress in-charge @drajoykumar of Tripura.”

“It is impossible to have a fair election under BJP’s misrule. We demand quick action of the Election Commission,” the party said.

The Tripura Assembly polls will be held on February 16. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

Related Topics

Tripura / election / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.