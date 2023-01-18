After election announcement, BJP, Congress supporters clash in Tripura; AICC State in-charge injured

January 18, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

A clash between BJP and Congress supporters reportedly broke out in Tripura on the day the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule for the hilly State. Several people were reportedly injured.

The Congress party claimed that the party’s Tripura in-charge Ajoy kumar was “attacked by BJP goons in Majlishpur”. “The attack took place in the presence of Minister in the Tripura government, Sushant Chowdhary,” the Congress party claimed.

Mr. Kumar was taken to GB hospital, the Tripura unit of the Congress party tweeted.

Demanding action from the poll body, the Tripura unit of the grand old party said in a tweet, “on the day the Election Commission announced the elections in Tripura, BJP goons pelted stones at the National Congress in-charge @drajoykumar of Tripura.”

“It is impossible to have a fair election under BJP’s misrule. We demand quick action of the Election Commission,” the party said.

The Tripura Assembly polls will be held on February 16. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.