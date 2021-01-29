Accept demands of farmers, Hooda appeals to Central govt.

Will continue to support them: ex-Haryana CM

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday again appealed to the government to accept the demands of the farmers. He said that farmers were continuing their agitation in extremely harsh conditions and the government should adopt sensitive attitude and accept their demands soon so that the farmers can return to their homes.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Mr. Hooda said that he had been supporting the farmers’ demands since day one and would continue to do so. He condemned the violence at the Red Fort during the tractor parade and said that these incidents were clearly aimed at disrupting the movement.

Fair investigation

Mr. Hooda said a fair and impartial investigation was needed to identify the people who came to the Red Fort with the intention of disrupting and derailing the disciplined and peaceful farmer’s movement. He said lakhs of farmers had reached Delhi to be part of the tractor parade and despite such a large number, there was no news of any confrontation, indiscipline or any kind of unwanted activity, except from one place.

The Leader of the Opposition said the three agricultural laws would not benefit the farmers. “Like the Punjab government, the Haryana government should also provide financial help and a job to the families of the martyred farmers,” he said.

On a question over Abhay Chautala’s resignation, Mr. Hooda said that his resignation would benefit the government and not the farmers. “We are going to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the State Assembly and the resignation of Abhay Chautala has reduced one vote of the Opposition. The coalition will now need 45 votes instead of 46 to save the government,” he said.