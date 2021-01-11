Abhay Chautala submits conditional resignation to Speaker

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Ellenabad in Haryana Abhay Chautala on Monday, in a letter to Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, offered his conditional resignation in support of the farmers agitating against the Centre’s farm laws.

Mr. Chautala said if by January 26, the Centre did not withdraw the laws, his letter should be considered as his resignation.

Mr. Chautala is the sole INLD MLA in Haryana.