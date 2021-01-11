Other States

Abhay Chautala submits conditional resignation to Speaker

INLD leader Abhay Chautala  

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Ellenabad in Haryana Abhay Chautala on Monday, in a letter to Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, offered his conditional resignation in support of the farmers agitating against the Centre’s farm laws.

Mr. Chautala said if by January 26, the Centre did not withdraw the laws, his letter should be considered as his resignation.

Mr. Chautala is the sole INLD MLA in Haryana.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2021 3:58:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/abhay-chautala-submits-conditional-resignation-to-speaker/article33548623.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY