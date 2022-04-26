Other States

ABG Shipyard bank loan fraud case | Enforcement Directorate raids multiple locations in Mumbai, Pune, Surat

A view of the ABG shipyard, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 26 raided multiple premises on Mumbai, Pune and Surat in connection with a money-laundering probe against ABG Shipyard Limited in an alleged ₹22,842 crore bank loan fraud case,” officials said.

“As many as 26 premises are being searched in these cities by the federal agency under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” they said.

The ED had filed a money-laundering case in February after studying a CBI FIR against the former promoters of the ship building company. The CBI had booked ABG Shipyard Limited and its then chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks of over ₹22,842 crore.

It had also named the then executive director Santhanam Muthaswamy, directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal and Ravi Vimal Nevetia and another company ABG International Private Limited for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.


